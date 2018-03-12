Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Defense Ministry rejects Estonia’s airspace violation accusations

Military & Defense
March 12, 19:46 UTC+3

Russia refutes allegations that a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 plane violated Estonia’s airspace

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s defense ministry has refuted allegations of the Estonian authorities that a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 plane violated Estonia’s airspace.

Russian Defense Ministry rejects Vilnius 'airspace violation' accusations as politicized

"On March 12, 2018, an Il-76 plane of the Russian aerospace forces made a scheduled flight to an aerodrome in the Kaliningrad region. The flight was performed in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace. The borders of other states were not violated, which was confirmed by objective monitoring means," the ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, the flight’s route was preliminary agreed and the plane was flying with its transponder switched on. The crew maintained radio contact with Estonian air traffic controllers who had no claims to the Russian crew.

The General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces said earlier that a Russian Li-76 plane had entered the country’s airspace near the island of Vaindloo at about 13:00 Moscow time. The Estonian foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to present a note.

