Russia’s state arms seller to showcase over 200 weapon systems in Qatar

Military & Defense
March 12, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Foreign customers are expected to pay increased attention to Project 636 and Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarines

Gepard-3.9 guard ships

Gepard-3.9 guard ships

© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport will feature over 200 weapon systems at the DIMDEX-2018 international maritime defense exhibition in Qatar, the company’s press office said on Monday.

"The market of naval hardware and armaments in the Middle East has a steady trend towards growth. At the DIMDEX exhibition, we will feature over 200 modern examples of domestic military hardware, which help adequately to counter modern challenges and threats while ensuring the protection of national interests of the countries in the region," Head of the Rosoboronexport delegation at the exhibition Sergei Ladygin was quoted by the company’s press office as saying.

The DIMDEX international maritime defense exhibition will be held in Doha on March 12-14. The exhibition will also bring together leading world defense companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, China and other countries.

At the DIMDEX arms exhibition, Rosoboronexport will feature the Project 20382 ‘Tigr’ small guard ship, the Gepard-3.9 guard ship, the oceanic patrol ship Gepard-5.1, the Project 21635 ‘Sarsar’ missile-carrying ship, the Project 22160 patrol ship, the Project 12701 Aleksandrit-E coastal minesweeper, the Project 21301 submarine rescue vessel, the Project 12322 ‘Zubr’ large air-cushion amphibious assault ship, and the Project 02510 fast-speed transport and landing craft BK-16.

Foreign customers are expected to pay increased attention to Project 636 and Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarines, and also to ‘Piranya’ Project small coastal submarines.

From among armament, Rosoboronexport will feature Kalibr-PLE (Club-S) and Kalibr-NKE (Club-N) integrated missile systems, the Universal-Puma shipborne artillery complex, the AU-220M 57mm shipborne artillery gun, the Palma automated seaborne air defense artillery system with Sosna-R missiles, and also Bal-E and Bastion coastal defense missile complexes.

Topics
Russian defense industry
