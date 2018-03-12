Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US actively trying to remove Russia from Vietnam’s arms market — Putin's aide

Military & Defense
March 12, 13:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidential aide noted that Russia and Vietnam have very close relations

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The US wants to take its place on Vietnam’s arms and military equipment market by pushing Russia aside, Russian Presidential Aide for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Monday.

Read also

Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020

"As for Vietnam, it has been our traditional partner since the Soviet era. Major contracts to build submarines, one of the most difficult objects of military-technical cooperation, were implemented last year," Kozhin said on TV channel Rossiya 24 live.

"We won’t dwell on the history of relations between Vietnam and the United States, and we observed last year the activity launched by the United States to bring Vietnam closer to itself and farther from us," he stressed.

The presidential aide noted that Russia and Vietnam have very close relations. "Apart from what I mentioned, we also delivered aviation equipment there, and a complex maintenance service center for Russian-made air defenses is operating, because a lot of [military equipment] has been delivered there. This also holds true for shipboard weapons and so on. So, the negotiations are underway with Vietnam - last year we implemented major contracts, and now we are discussing new ones," Kozhin concluded.

