Russia's new generation ICBM Sarmat to enter duty after old missile’s life cycle expires

Military & Defense
March 12, 11:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new inter-continental ballistic missile Sarmat is one of new weapon systems Vladimir Putin mentioned in his State of the Nation address

© Sergey Kazak/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces will get the new generation inter-continental ballistic missile Sarmat by the moment the life cycle of the current missile Voyevoda is over, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told the Russian army daily Krasnaya Zvezda in an interview.

Read also

Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system

"There can be no doubts we will have the new missile Sarmat by the time Voyevoda’s service life is over. It is expected that in contrast to its predecessors this missile will be armed with hypersonic warheads, which will make it far harder for defense systems to intercept it," Borisov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message to the Federal Assembly on March 1 briefed the nation on some latest achievements in research into new weapon systems unparalleled in the world. The new inter-continental ballistic missile Sarmat is one of them.

Topics
Russian defense industry
