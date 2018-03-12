Russia to equip Iraqi armored brigade

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russia is supplying equipment to one of Iraqi armored brigades, presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Monday.

"Iraq is our traditional partner and it has been boosting its potential by ordering our equipment. Today we are equipping there an entire armored brigade, our equipment is supplied there," Kozhin told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Iraqi Chief of General Staff Osman Ganimi said on February 20 that Iraq’s Defense Ministry had received the first batch of 36 T-90 S tanks under a military contract with Russia. By late April, the country will receive another 37 vehicles as part of the contract with the aim of "increasing combat capacity of armored troops."