Russian army has cutting-edge laser weapons at its disposal, defense official says

Military & Defense
March 12, 10:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin said earlier laser systems significantly expand Russia’s possibilities to ensure its security

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian army has laser weapons in service, which can hit predetermined targets, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"We can talk a lot about laser weapons and movies were made about them a long time ago and fantastic books have been written, and everyone knows about this. But the fact that these systems have started entering service is indeed a today’s reality," Borisov said.

"Starting from last year laser systems have been entering service, what allows disarming a potential adversary and hitting those facilities, which are the targets," the deputy minister said.

The Russian scientists have learned to focus the energy needed to hit the adversary’s armaments "within fractions of a second."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of laser weapons in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1. Putin said these laser systems significantly expand Russia’s possibilities to ensure its security.

