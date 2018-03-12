Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry signs production contract for Avangard systems - deputy minister

Military & Defense
March 12, 4:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On March 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the Avangard system in his State to the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly

Share
1 pages in this article
The Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract for the production of the cutting-edge Avangard hypersonic strategic systems, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The Avangard system the president spoke about [in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly], was well tested. It was created not without difficulty, because the temperature on the surface of the warhead reaches two thousand degrees. It actually flies amid plasma. The questions of controlling it and the protection issues were very acute, but the solutions were found. The system’s practical tests have confirmed the feasibility of the chosen approach. What’s more, we have a contract for the serial production of these systems. So, this is no bluff, this is something real," Borisov said.

On March 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the Avangard system in his State to the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

As follows from what he explained, the glide vehicle is capable of performing extensive maneuvering, including lateral maneuvers by several thousand kilometers, and of changing altitudes. According to Putin, this "makes it absolutely invulnerable to any air defense and missile defense weapons.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine is impossible under any circumstances - Putin
2
Russian Aerospace Forces made training launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - MoD
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry signs production contract for Avangard systems - deputy minister
4
Russian figure skaters win gold in all disciplines at ISU World Junior Championships 2018
5
Russia tested 210 weapons in Syria - Defense Minister
6
Russian military demand Failaq al-Rahman leaders separate from Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria
7
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама