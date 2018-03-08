Humanitarian convoys to East Ghouta delayed over militants’ shelling - Russia’s top brass

EASTERN GHOUTA (Syria), March 8. /TASS/. International humanitarian organizations have decided to delay sending a humanitarian convoy to Eastern Ghouta due to the increased instances of militants’ shelling attacks, Representative of the Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides Yuri Yevtushenko said on Thursday.

"International humanitarian organizations have made a decision in interaction with the Syrian authorities to reschedule a humanitarian convoy to the town of Douma, which was earlier planned for the morning of March 8, 2018, for later dates due to the intensified shelling attacks by the Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] against the government troops and the el-Vafedin humanitarian corridor," the defense ministry said.

After the situation gets stabilized, the provision of humanitarian assistance will be resumed. On its part, the Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides has made all the preparations for a safe humanitarian convoy, Yevtushenko said.