Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia has various options to counter any military threat — lawmaker

Military & Defense
March 04, 1:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, a military-diplomatic source said that the United States had already deployed 400 anti-ballistic missiles on Russian borders

Share
1 pages in this article
Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Russian upper house’s defense and security committee

Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Russian upper house’s defense and security committee

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The United States’ missile defense buildup poses no threat to Russia’s security as the country has many options to defeat any threat, Viktor Bondarev, the chair of the Russian upper house’s defense and security committee, told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, a military-diplomatic source said that the United States had already deployed 400 anti-ballistic missiles on Russian borders.

"The US military buildup poses no threat to Russia’s security," Bondarev said. "We can give an appropriate response to any threat. It was vividly demonstrated the day before yesterday to the lawmakers, the entire country and the whole world."

The lawmakers added that Russian weapons, both the newest ones and those placed on combat duty before, are capable of evading the adversary’s anti-missile defenses.

In the early 2000s, the US unilaterally pulled out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty or ABMT) and began rolling out a global anti-missile defense system, "which elements are actually encircling Russia."

"After having done this, they claim that we are carrying out an arms race. On the other hand, this political behavior is typical of Americans," Bondarev noted. "I will remind that Russian weapons are exclusively defensive, but not offensive, as well as Russia’s military doctrine."

 

New weapons systems

On Thursday, in his speech to the Federal Assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the most advanced systems of strategic weapons, developed in response to Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) and practical deployment of the ABM shield both inside the US and outside its borders.

Among the new cutting-edge weapons are the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons system, a nuclear-armed cruise missile, as well as a dual-capable unmanned underwater vehicle, which is meant for conventional and nuclear missions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia completes trials of miniaturized nuclear reactor for missiles, underwater drones
2
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
3
Russia’s Sidorova wins pole vault silver at IAAF World Indoor Champs in Birmingham
4
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
5
Russia has various options to counter any military threat — lawmaker
6
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
7
No grounds so far to resume trilateral talks with EU, Ukraine — Russian Energy Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама