Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source

Military & Defense
March 03, 16:55 updated at: March 03, 17:55 UTC+3

The United States’ anti-missile defense systems have no combat value after Russia presented new weaponry, a military-diplomatic source added

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia has begun series production of strategic missile systems Avangard equipped with a glide vehicle, a military-diplomatic source said on Saturday.

"It is time for our Western counterparts to perceive new reality. Russian Kinzhals are on duty, while Avangard [systems] have entered series production," he said.

The missiles "which Americans are determined to roll out as a global anti-missile and air defense system, have no military value now after Russia’s presentations of new weapons," sourse added.

"There is no sense in shielding positioning areas and various military groups with them now," he noted. "There is neither protection nor antidotes against the Russian Kinzhal systems capable of flying at a speed of 10 Mach.".

Negotiations 

Western counterparts should sit at the negotiating table and hold talks about overwhelming security with regard to the most advanced weapons developed by Russia, a military-diplomatic source said.

Russia possesses the cutting-edge multi-tasking oceanic system with autonomous underwater vehicles, the brand-new Avangard hypersonic strategic system and other super contemporary systems mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address. "Moreover, the new generation precision weapons are on combat duty," the source specified.

"They need to realize it and sit at the negotiating table to talk about overwhelming security but not saber-rattling. The parity should not be breached as the United States and NATO have been attempting for many years," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles
2
More than 130,000 participate in rally For Strong Russia in Moscow
3
Key facts about Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBM system
4
Gazprom begins procedure at Stockholm court to terminate deals with Naftogaz
5
Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source
6
US presence near Al-Tanf violates Syria’s sovereignty — diplomat
7
Putin demands evidence of guilt of individuals accused of meddling in US election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама