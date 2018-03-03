Russia’s Avangard strategic systems enter series production - source

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia has begun series production of strategic missile systems Avangard equipped with a glide vehicle, a military-diplomatic source said on Saturday.

"It is time for our Western counterparts to perceive new reality. Russian Kinzhals are on duty, while Avangard [systems] have entered series production," he said.

The missiles "which Americans are determined to roll out as a global anti-missile and air defense system, have no military value now after Russia’s presentations of new weapons," sourse added.

"There is no sense in shielding positioning areas and various military groups with them now," he noted. "There is neither protection nor antidotes against the Russian Kinzhal systems capable of flying at a speed of 10 Mach.".

Negotiations

Western counterparts should sit at the negotiating table and hold talks about overwhelming security with regard to the most advanced weapons developed by Russia, a military-diplomatic source said.

Russia possesses the cutting-edge multi-tasking oceanic system with autonomous underwater vehicles, the brand-new Avangard hypersonic strategic system and other super contemporary systems mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address. "Moreover, the new generation precision weapons are on combat duty," the source specified.

"They need to realize it and sit at the negotiating table to talk about overwhelming security but not saber-rattling. The parity should not be breached as the United States and NATO have been attempting for many years," he said.