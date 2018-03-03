Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia undertakes mirror response to US' deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles

Military & Defense
March 03, 17:10 UTC+3

The head of the State Duma’s defense committee, Vladimir Shamanov, described threats from the US as large

Chairman of the Russian State Duma's Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov

Chairman of the Russian State Duma's Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia is undertaking measures of mirror response to the US deployment of 400 ABM defense missiles, targeted on Russia, head of the State Duma’s defense committee Vladimir Shamanov told TASS on Saturday.

"This situation is, of course, under control, and mirror measures have been undertaken, or would be undertaken without delay", he said.

"The threats are high. Given the short flight-in time, they [the U.S.] make us address certain tasks, some of which have been settled, but some are still due," he continued. "Of course, it is a difference when they [anti-missiles] were thousand kilometers away, and it is different when they are hundreds kilometers away."

Earlier on Saturday, a military-diplomatic source told reporters the U.S. had deployed more than 400 anti-missiles targeted on Russia. In California and in Alaska, they deployed more than 40 GBI silo-based long-ranged interceptor missiles. Another 180 Standard-3 anti-missiles are operational on U.S. Navy guided missile warships within the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets, as well as at the U.S. bases in Japan and Spain. Another 24 Standard-3 anti-missiles are on duty in Romania.
 
According to the source, the claims, voiced by the U.S. officials after the Russian president’s state of the nation address, that the U.S. global shield of anti-missiles is not targeted on Russia, are deceits. The source stressed that none of the countries, which the U.S. calls outcasts, would within decades have strategic missile complexes, against which the U.S. is making up the global shield.
