Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia makes rapid headway in making new strategic weapons — president

Military & Defense
March 01, 13:39 UTC+3

Over the years since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the ABM treaty, Russia kept working intensively on new generation hardware and weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared creation of new strategic weapons and continues the systematic work to perfect the means of overcoming missile defenses.

In his annual address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday Putin touched upon the theme of the US missile defense.

"What have we done apart from protests and warnings? What has Russia’s response to this challenge been?" Putin asked to follow with a prompt answer.

Read also

Buildup of US global missile system breaks strategic balance — Putin

"Over the years since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the ABM treaty we kept working intensively on new generation hardware and weapons. This allowed for making a rapid headway in creating new strategic armaments."

He recalled that "the system of US global missile defense is being created mainly against strategic missiles flying along ballistic paths."

"These weapons constitute the basis of our nuclear deterrence force and of those of other nuclear countries," Putin said.

"In that connection Russia has developed and keeps perfecting very moderate-cost but highly effective system of circumventing missile defense systems, which are installed on our intercontinental ballistic missile systems," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама