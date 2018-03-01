Moscow, Jakarta to step up cooperation in war on terror — Security Council

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Russian Security Council has noted that the likely return of terrorists who fought in Syria and Iraq to a number of countries, including Russia and Indonesia, poses a huge threat. According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, the issue was discussed at the Russian-Indonesian security consultations held in Jakarta by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

The participants in the consultations stressed that cooperation on security issues is strategically important and mutually beneficial for Russia and Indonesia. Security issues in the Asia-Pacific region, including the situation in the South China Sea and around the Korean Peninsula, were discussed at the meeting. "It was stressed that Russia and Indonesia shared a commitment to maintaining stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the press service said in a statement. "The parties agreed to deepen cooperation in regional and international affairs and continue working for the sake of achieving lasting peace and stability."

The participants in the meeting also agreed to step up cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the recruitment of new terror group members, including with the use of the Internet. "It was noted that terrorists returning from conflict areas in Syria and Iraq who can potentially set up new cells or help strengthen the existing networks in some countries, including Russia and Indonesia, pose a huge threat," the Russian Security Council pointed out.

"It was stressed that thwarting terrorist financing is necessary for implementing effective measures to combat it in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on money laundering," the Security Council noted. "An agreement was reached to continue close cooperation between financial intelligence units in Russia and Indonesia to reduce the risk of terrorist financing in both countries and identify individuals, legal entities and groups, which have economic contacts with terrorists to foil their criminal activity."

The participants in the consultations expressed concern over the possible use of modern information and communication technologies for the purposes incompatible with the tasks of maintaining peace, security and stability. It was noted that the illegal use of such technologies, including for terrorist and other criminal purposes, poses a threat to citizens, society and the state. Military and military-technical cooperation, improvement of the legal framework and cooperation between the two countries’ law enforcement agencies were discussed as well.

Patrushev also invited Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto to visit Russia for the next round of bilateral consultations.