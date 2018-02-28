UN has no proof of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The UN representatives in Damascus who have free access to Eastern Ghouta have never found any proofs of chemical weapons use by the Syrian troops, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier said the United Kingdom might support military action against the Syrian government troops, if there was irrefutable evidence that Damascus had used chemical weapons.

Commenting on Johnson’s words, the Russian general stressed: "The UN representatives in Damascus who have free access to Eastern Ghouta have never found any evidence that these reports are true."