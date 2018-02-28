Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN has no proof of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — Russia’s top brass

Military & Defense
February 28, 16:21 UTC+3

Boris Johnson earlier said the UK might support military action against the Syrian government troops, if there was irrefutable evidence that Damascus had used chemical weapons

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

Moscow to back Syrian army in ‘rooting out terror threat,’ vows Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The UN representatives in Damascus who have free access to Eastern Ghouta have never found any proofs of chemical weapons use by the Syrian troops, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier said the United Kingdom might support military action against the Syrian government troops, if there was irrefutable evidence that Damascus had used chemical weapons.

Commenting on Johnson’s words, the Russian general stressed: "The UN representatives in Damascus who have free access to Eastern Ghouta have never found any evidence that these reports are true."

Реклама