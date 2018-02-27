Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees

Military & Defense
February 27, 9:34 UTC+3 KFERRAM

Russian military have delivered a new batch of humanitarian supplies to the Syrian community of Kferram in the Homs Governorate

KFERRAM /Syria/, February 27. /TASS/. Russian military have delivered a new batch of humanitarian supplies to the Syrian community of Kferram in the Homs Governorate, representatives from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria told reporters.

Read also

Russia’s top brass proposes setting up humanitarian corridors in Syria

"There are 700 refugee families in this village who have come here from other communities during the last four years. The families here have seven members and more, so we decided to provide help to this particular community," said Dmitry Neutolimov, the Center’s representative.

According to Musa Saad, the head of the community, "the help will be mainly provided to the families of the fallen, the injured and people in distress."

The Russian military medics treated the locals during the humanitarian run. "The complaints are usual for a winter season: respiratory, cold-related and virus diseases and, as a rule, diseases of the endocrine system and hypertensive and musculoskeletal diseases. We’ve got necessary drugs and we also take drugs that we prescribe for diabetes," said Anton Yershov, the Center’s military medic.

"We welcome the Russian military on behalf of all believers," said priest Isa from a local Christian church. The village church is very ancient, and it was renovated in 1885 with support from the Russian Orthodox Church fund, he said. "We’ve long been on the frontline in close proximity to the terrorists, but we felt safe when Russia came for help," father Isa stressed.

