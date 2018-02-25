Armed units of several Syrian militant groupings set up operations center

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Several militant groupings operating in Syria - Jaysh al-Islam, Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), Ahrar al-Sham, Faylaq al-Rahman, and Fajr al-Ummah Brigade - have set up a united operations center for coordinating the activity of their armed units, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warning sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"The monitoring of the ceasefire in Syria points to relentless violations in Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib Governorates," the report said. "The situation continues deteriorating in Eastern Ghouta where Jaysh al-Islam, Jabhat al-Nusra, Ahrar al-Sham, Faylaq al-Rahman, and Fajr al-Ummah Brigade set up a united coordination center."

The reconciliation center also said Jaysh al-Islam militants were keeping hundreds of hostages, including women and children in jails. In addition to it, some of the paramilitary groupings in Eastern Ghouta continued blocking the routes for evacuation of civilians.