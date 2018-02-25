Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Shelling of Damascus from Ghouta leaves 14 people wounded

Military & Defense
February 25, 22:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Since Saturday night, as many as 31 mortars have been launched at the residential districts of Damascus

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. A serviceman of the Syrian Army and thirteen peaceful civilians have been wounded since Saturday night as a result of shelling of Damascus from the Eastern Ghouta area, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring sides in Syria said on Sunday.

"Since Saturday night, as many as 31 mortars have been launched at the residential districts of Damascus from the Eastern Ghouta area," the report said. "There are destructions and thirteen peaceful civilians as well as a soldier of the Syrian Army have received wounds.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
