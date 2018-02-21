Defense Ministry rejects reports about plans to replace Russian troops commander in Syria

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has slammed rumors about the commander of the Russian troops in Syria being replaced as fake news.

A number of media outlets reported earlier that Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Force Colonel General Sergei Surovikin may replace Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev as commander of the Russian troops in Syria.

According to the ministry’s statement, rumors spread through anonymous Telegram accounts "triggered fake reports about the commander of the Russian troops in Syria being allegedly replaced."

The document added that "commanders of the Russian troops in Syria change every six months in accordance with a plan adopted by the Defense Ministry." "No change of this kind has taken place or is expected to happen," the statement added.

Zhuravlev assumed his duties in November 2017. According to the Defense Ministry, he "has been a competent commander, effectively solving all tasks set before his troops."