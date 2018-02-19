Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic

Military & Defense
February 19, 13:12 UTC+3 MURMANSK

In March the warship is expected at the Northern Fleet’s main base in northwest Russia

Alexander Otrakovsky large amphibious assault ship

Alexander Otrakovsky large amphibious assault ship

© Sergei Fedyunin/Russian Navy Northern Fleet Press Office/TASS

MURMANSK, February 19. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s large amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky has completed accomplishing missions as part of Russia’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce and taken its course towards its home port of Severomorsk, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The warship has sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Atlantic," the press office reported.

In the first half of March, the warship will arrive at the Northern Fleet’s main base in Severomorsk in northwest Russia, the press office said.

The warship Alexander Otrakovsky has been in distant waters since September 12, 2017. Its crew accomplished missions to ensure naval presence in operationally important areas of the Mediterranean and Black Seas. Over this time, the warship has covered a distance of several dozen thousand nautical miles.

Navy Russian defense industry
