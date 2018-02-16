Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out

Military & Defense
February 16, 7:07 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

"The damage was insignificant, because the vessel was undergoing repairs and all important mechanisms and devices have been dismantled," the source said

© TASS/Yuri Smityuk

VLADIVOSTOK, February 16. /TASS/. The fire on board the Russian Pacific Fleet’s Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer, moored at the Dalzavod ship repair yard in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, has been put out, a company spokesman told TASS.

"There was a minor fire that was detected in time," a spokesman for the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center, a mother company for Dalzavod, told TASS. "It was promptly contained and put out."

"The damage was insignificant, because the vessel was undergoing repairs and all important mechanisms and devices have been dismantled," the source added.

A source in the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center in Vladivostok told TASS that 106 people were evacuated from the Marshal Shaposhnikov Udaloy I-class destroyer, with no deaths or casualties reported. According to the source, the fire broke out in the engine room on Friday morning.

