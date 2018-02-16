Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fire breaks out on board Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok

Military & Defense
February 16, 4:35 UTC+3

The fire broke out in the engine room and is now being extinguished

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, February 16. /TASS/. A fire broke out on board a large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok, local emergencies sources told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, this has indeed taken place," a source in the press service of the Primorye Territory’s emergencies department told TASS, adding that the service was "only assisting" in tackling the blaze.

A source in the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center in Vladivostok told TASS that 106 people were evacuated from the ship, with no deaths or casualties reported.

"Fire broke out on board a large anti-submarine ship, the Shaposhnikov [The Marshal Shaposhnikov Udaloy I-class destroyer - TASS]," the source said. "The fire broke out in the engine room and is now being extinguished. Its area is unknown. No deaths or casualties were reported."

The firefighting effort involves 11 vehicles and 48 firemen, the source added.

Pacific Fleet and Eastern Military District officials were not immediately available for a comment.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
2
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
3
Russian presidential vote to be held in 145 countries
4
NATO’s declared readiness to work with Russia runs counter to practical deeds — diplomat
5
Fire at Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok put out
6
Russian military test fires new upgraded air defense missile — media
7
Donetsk rejects Kiev’s proposal of ’16 for 6’ prisoner swap - ombudsperson
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама