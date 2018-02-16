Fire breaks out on board Russian Pacific Fleet’s destroyer in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, February 16. /TASS/. A fire broke out on board a large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet in the Far Eastern port of Vladivostok, local emergencies sources told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, this has indeed taken place," a source in the press service of the Primorye Territory’s emergencies department told TASS, adding that the service was "only assisting" in tackling the blaze.

A source in the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center in Vladivostok told TASS that 106 people were evacuated from the ship, with no deaths or casualties reported.

"Fire broke out on board a large anti-submarine ship, the Shaposhnikov [The Marshal Shaposhnikov Udaloy I-class destroyer - TASS]," the source said. "The fire broke out in the engine room and is now being extinguished. Its area is unknown. No deaths or casualties were reported."

The firefighting effort involves 11 vehicles and 48 firemen, the source added.

Pacific Fleet and Eastern Military District officials were not immediately available for a comment.