Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for Yars complexes are scheduled to be delivered to the Kozelsk missile division in central Russia before the end of 2018, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Before the end of 2018, measures are planned to deliver intercontinental ballistic missiles for the Yars complexes to the Kozelsk missile division and place them into silo-based launchers in the missile regiment undergoing rearmament," the Defense Ministry said.

The Kozelsk missile division is the first formation in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force to be rearmed with new silo-based Yars ICBM systems.

The delivery of Yars ICBM complexes has made it possible to ensure the stable pace of rearming missile units with both silo-based and mobile complexes, the Defense Ministry said.

According to public data, the Kozelsk missile division currently operates 12 silo-based Yars launchers.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Commander Sergei Karakayev earlier said that four missile regiments in the Kozelsk, Yoshkar-Ola, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk missile formations would be rearmed with Yars complexes in 2017.