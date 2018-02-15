Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018

Military & Defense
February 15, 18:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kozelsk missile division currently operates 12 silo-based Yars launchers

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for Yars complexes are scheduled to be delivered to the Kozelsk missile division in central Russia before the end of 2018, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Before the end of 2018, measures are planned to deliver intercontinental ballistic missiles for the Yars complexes to the Kozelsk missile division and place them into silo-based launchers in the missile regiment undergoing rearmament," the Defense Ministry said.

Read also

Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026

The Kozelsk missile division is the first formation in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force to be rearmed with new silo-based Yars ICBM systems.

The delivery of Yars ICBM complexes has made it possible to ensure the stable pace of rearming missile units with both silo-based and mobile complexes, the Defense Ministry said.

According to public data, the Kozelsk missile division currently operates 12 silo-based Yars launchers.

Russia’s Strategic Missile Force Commander Sergei Karakayev earlier said that four missile regiments in the Kozelsk, Yoshkar-Ola, Novosibirsk and Irkutsk missile formations would be rearmed with Yars complexes in 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама