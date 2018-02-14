Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Domestic upgrade of Ukraine’s MiG-29 fighter jets unsafe — manufacturer

Military & Defense
February 14, 7:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier media reports, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was chosen to turn Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters into attack aircraft

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s expected modernization of the MiG-29 fighter jets of the Ukrainian Air Force at domestic enterprises will make them unsafe during further use, Russian aircraft maker MiG has said.

According to earlier media reports, the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant was chosen to turn Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters into attack aircraft. The overhaul is to begin soon.

"Extending the life span of the MiG-29 fleet by 20-40 years using the existing production capacities would make them be unsafe in further use, because outdated design documents, possibly obtained by illegal means, do not take into account information accumulated during decades of those aircraft’s practical use," the MiG corporation said, commenting on the reports.

"While leading aircraft manufacturers work to make aircraft as multi-functional as possible, the Ukrainian defense industry has chosen an alternative way - to turn a good fighter jet into a mediocre attack aircraft," the company said.

