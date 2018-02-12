Turkish army liquidates more than 1,300 terrorists during operation in Syria’s Afrin

ANKARA, February 12. /TASS/. The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 1,369 terrorists during Operation Olive Branch near Afrin in northern Syria, Turkey’s General Staff said in a statement on Monday.

"On February 12, 2018, 103 more terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the extremist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia - TASS) were liquidated during Operation Olive Branch in Afrin," the report says.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the start of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (part of the Syrian Democratic Forces armed coalition) and the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin inhabited by about 1.5 mln Kurds and refugees from other Syrian regions. Ankara recognizes these organizations as terrorist.