Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry reports activation of IS sleeper cell near Deir ez-Zor

Military & Defense
February 08, 15:50 UTC+3

Shelling of the positions of Syrian pro-government forces has increased near the communities of Mazloum, At-Tabiyyah and Khsham, according to the Defense Ministry

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

Read also

Russian top brass blast Jabhat al-Nusra as tool of powers riled by Moscow’s victories

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported activation of an Islamic State (IS, a terror organization, outlawed in Russia) sleeper cell near Deir ez-Zor on Thursday.

"Shelling of the positions of Syrian pro-government forces has increased during the past days near the communities of Mazloum, At-Tabiyyah and Khsham in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, to where the civilian population is returning. Radio interception revealed that the Syrian troops were shelled by militants from an ISIS (the old name of IS - TASS) sleeper cell that had activated in the area."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
2
US efforts to turn Russia into its vassal are doomed to failure, Lavrov says
3
Current developments in Afghanistan impede dialogue with Taliban - diplomat
4
US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation
5
Russian Defense Ministry reports activation of IS sleeper cell near Deir ez-Zor
6
Russia’s Sukhoi plans to sign contracts for supply of 60 SSJ-100 airliners in 2018
7
Russia’s defense ministry to sign contract for 12 Su-57 fighter jets
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама