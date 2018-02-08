Russian Defense Ministry reports activation of IS sleeper cell near Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported activation of an Islamic State (IS, a terror organization, outlawed in Russia) sleeper cell near Deir ez-Zor on Thursday.

"Shelling of the positions of Syrian pro-government forces has increased during the past days near the communities of Mazloum, At-Tabiyyah and Khsham in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, to where the civilian population is returning. Radio interception revealed that the Syrian troops were shelled by militants from an ISIS (the old name of IS - TASS) sleeper cell that had activated in the area."