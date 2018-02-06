Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam

Military & Defense
February 06, 19:37 UTC+3 HANOI

The first two frigates were handed over to Vietnam in 2011

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

HANOI, February 6. /TASS/. Vietnam’s national flag has been hoisted on two Gepard-class frigates, built in Russia for the Vietnamese Navy. The ceremony took place at the Cam Ranh naval base on Tuesday.

"The moment the new combat ships entered combat duty heralded a major phase in upgrading the Vietnamese Navy, enhancing its combat capability and making a decisive contribution to strengthening the protection of the country’s maritime borders," the commander of Vietnam’s 4th Naval Region, Rear Admiral Pham Van Hoanh said at the ceremony.

Read also

Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020

The ships were the last two of the four Gepard class frigates (Project 11661) built for Vietnam at the Zelenodolsk shipyards in Tatarstan. The first two frigates were handed over to Vietnam in 2011.

The ships of this class are meant for searching for and fighting submarines and surface and air targets, performing patrol and escort missions and guarding the maritime economic zone. They are armed with artillery, anti-ship, anti-aircraft and anti-submarine weapons.

Russia has for many years been Vietnam’s main partner in the field of military-technical cooperation. In recent years a total of $4.5 billion worth of contracts were signed for supplying Russia’s newest weapons to Vietnam. The most significant ones were the sale of a batch of multi-role Sukhoi-30MK2 fighters approximately $1 billion worth and the agreement to sell six Varshavyanka class submarines (project 636.1) more than $2 billion worth.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Vietnam
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама