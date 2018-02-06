Russian Helicopters plans to complete drone helicopter certification in 2019

SINGAPORE, February 6. /TASS/. Tests of a coaxial-rotor drone helicopter capable of carrying up to 150 kg of payload, including armaments and the monitoring system, will be completed in eighteen months, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Helicopters Andrei Boginsky told reporters on Tuesday.

"There is a program of tests [for the helicopter drone - TASS]," the top manager said. We see high interest of oil and gas sector companies operating the Northern Sea Route. It means ice reconnaissance and the sea route exploration. We see the demand and hope we will complete this procedure within eighteen months," Boginsky said.

Serial production of the drone can be considered after completion of tests, the top manager added.

The drone helicopter will be able to carry up to 150 kg of payload, produce velocity up to 150 km per hour and perform flights with duration up to four hours. The system will be controlled and carried by an independent ground station on Kamaz truck base.