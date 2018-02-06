Russian manufacturer promises to come up with high-tech grenade launcher projectiles

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A Russian manufacturer promises to come up with high-tech projectiles some day for the newest grenade launcher Balkan. The projectiles boast video monitoring and radio electronic warfare functions.

"We plan to develop a number of special electronic-controlled grenades for the Balkan launcher," the CEO of NPO Pribor (an affiliate of the concern Techmash), Yuri Nabokov, told TASS in an interview. "For now I’ll keep quiet about the details."

"The family of special projectiles will be rather large, starting from smoke grenades to grenades meant for video monitoring, radio-electronic warfare and so on," Nabokov said.

A great deal will depend on what task will be set.

"For now we refrain from spending much effort on this, because the grenade launcher is to be authorized for service first and its serial production is yet to be launched," Nabokov said.

All these projects are described in the small caliber ammunition strategy extending till 2030, he added.