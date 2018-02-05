Several people killed in Damascus as two aid distribution centers come under shelling

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Several local residents were killed and several more were wounded as two aid distribution centers in central Damascus came under shelling, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said on Monday.

"Today, two centers for distribution of humanitarian aid delivered to Syria by the Russian clergy located in the center of Damascus came under mortar shelling by militants. Several locals were killed. Several more were wounded," the center said.

SANA News Agency reported earlier that one person had been killed and nine more had been wounded in a Damascus neighborhood which had come under shelling. According to SANA, militants shelled dwelling quarters in Damascus’ historic part.

Apart from that, according to the Russian reconciliation center, the Russia-Iran-Turkey Coordination Center during the day reported sporadic ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib and in Damascus’ Eastern Ghouta neighborhood.

Over the weekend, Russian officers delivered more than four tonnes of food products and clothes to the settlements of Mutbin in the province of Daraa, Hatla in the province of Deir ez-Zor and Eddwer in the province of Damascus. Drinking water was delivered to the settlements of Al-Khusseiniya and Mazlum in the province of Deir ez-Zor.

Russian military doctors offered medical services to 120 Syrians, including 32 children. Apart from that, the Russian reconciliation center helped representatives of the United Nations mission conduct safe and unimpeded reconnaissance of a possible route to deliver humanitarian assistance to Deir ez-Zor.

According to the Russian center, a total of 289 people returned to their homes during the day, including 22 - in the province of Homs, 34 - in the province of Hama, and 233 - in the province of Deir ez-Zor.