Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Troops in central Russia on high alert in command and control drills

Military & Defense
February 01, 20:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territories of three federal districts and 29 Russian regions

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Troops in Russia’s Central Military District have been placed on high alert in command and control drills, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

Read also

Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops

"The units and formations of the Central Military District went on high alert on February 1 to practice the deployment of command and control systems. During the drills, the operational personnel of military governance bodies and support units will move to the areas of deploying field mobile posts, take up their positions and specify planning documents for resolving crisis situations. Special attention will be paid to practicing troops’ sustainable command and control," the press office said.

The drills will be directed by Central Military District Commander Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin.

The comprehensive drills are a planned exercise for military governance bodies and troops to practice going on high alert, deploying command and control systems and sharpening the skills of staff officers of all levels in troops’ command and control, using modern automated systems.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territories of three federal districts and 29 Russian regions. The Central Military District also structurally includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed in Kazakhstan.

Gallery
13 photo
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Massive military drills around Crimea

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама