Troops in central Russia on high alert in command and control drills

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Troops in Russia’s Central Military District have been placed on high alert in command and control drills, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The units and formations of the Central Military District went on high alert on February 1 to practice the deployment of command and control systems. During the drills, the operational personnel of military governance bodies and support units will move to the areas of deploying field mobile posts, take up their positions and specify planning documents for resolving crisis situations. Special attention will be paid to practicing troops’ sustainable command and control," the press office said.

The drills will be directed by Central Military District Commander Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin.

The comprehensive drills are a planned exercise for military governance bodies and troops to practice going on high alert, deploying command and control systems and sharpening the skills of staff officers of all levels in troops’ command and control, using modern automated systems.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territories of three federal districts and 29 Russian regions. The Central Military District also structurally includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed in Kazakhstan.