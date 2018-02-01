Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkish top brass say nearly 800 terrorists killed since start of Afrin operation

Military & Defense
February 01, 10:44 UTC+3 ANKARA

On January 20, Turkey announced launching operation against the Kurdish self-defense forces near Afrin

Share
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, February 1. /TASS/. Turkey’s Armed Forces have neutralized 790 terrorists in the Afrin region of northern Syria during Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Thursday.

Read also

Syria warns Turkey’s assault on Afrin threatens historic Iron Age temple

"During Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, the Armed Forces killed another 78 terrorists from the People's Protection Units, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Democratic Union Party and the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia). Since the beginning of the operation a total of 790 terrorists have been neutralized," the statement said.

On January 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced launching Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish self-defense forces near Afrin, which is home to about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds. Ankara considers them to be terrorist groups, while the military aid provided to the Kurds by Washington has provoked strong criticism in Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама