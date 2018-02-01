Turkish top brass say nearly 800 terrorists killed since start of Afrin operation

ANKARA, February 1. /TASS/. Turkey’s Armed Forces have neutralized 790 terrorists in the Afrin region of northern Syria during Operation Olive Branch, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Thursday.

"During Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, the Armed Forces killed another 78 terrorists from the People's Protection Units, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Democratic Union Party and the Islamic State extremist group (outlawed in Russia). Since the beginning of the operation a total of 790 terrorists have been neutralized," the statement said.

On January 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced launching Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish self-defense forces near Afrin, which is home to about 1.5 million Syrian Kurds. Ankara considers them to be terrorist groups, while the military aid provided to the Kurds by Washington has provoked strong criticism in Turkey.