Russian troops get 2 brigade sets of Iskander-M missile systems in late 2017

Military & Defense
January 31, 18:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Iskander missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/.  Two brigade sets of the Iskander-M tactical missile system arrived for the Russian Army in the fourth quarter of 2017, Chief of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Military Representations Department Colonel Oleg Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Two brigade sets of the Iskander-M tactical missile complex, four sets of air defense missile systems for the ground forces, 183 pieces of the armor and military hardware, 1,183 various motor vehicles, over 13,000 communications means and 433 electronic warfare stations," he said on the single military output acceptance day in Russia’s National Defense Control Center.

"In 2017, the Machine-Building Design Bureau completed a state contract and the tenth set of the Iskander-M missile system was delivered," the defense official said.

Commander of the 933rd air defense missile regiment Colonel Andrei Yelizarov reported on the acceptance of a regiment set of the Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile complex while Commander of the 53rd air defense missile brigade Colonel Sergei Muchkayev reported on the delivery of a brigade set of Buk-M3 missile complexes.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

The Tor-M2 air defense missile system is an effective means to hit aircraft, helicopters, aerodynamic unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles and also other precision weapons flying at medium, low and extremely low altitudes in an adverse air and jamming environment.

The Tor-M2 is characterized by its high maneuverability, mobility, quick response, automation of combat operations and the efficiency of engaging a broad range of targets.

The Buk-M3 is the latest of the family of Buk medium-range surface-to-air missile systems.

