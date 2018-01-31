Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks

Military & Defense
January 31, 13:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017 the Army and the Navy received more than 3,500 advanced armaments and items of military hardware

Iskander-M air defense missile system

Iskander-M air defense missile system

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Over 3,500 advanced weapon systems and pieces of military and special hardware arrived for the Russian Armed Forces in 2017, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Over the past year, the Army and the Navy received more than 3,500 advanced armaments and items of military hardware," the Russian defense minister said on the single military output acceptance day in the country’s National Defense Control Center.

In 2017, Russia’s military took delivery of "over 110 aircraft and helicopters, two warships, three brigade sets of the Iskander-M air defense missile system, nine surface-to-air missile systems and complexes of various classes, 116 Kalibr tactical cruise missiles and more than 400 pieces of the armor," Shoigu noted.

In the course of its anti-terror operation in Syria, Russia’s military delivered 100 precision strikes with Kalibr cruise missiles against terrorist facilities, the defense minister said.

The Russian troops also received engineering and motor vehicles, communications means, aircraft weapons and ammunition in a planned procedure last year, Shoigu noted.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has held the single military output acceptance day to highlight the intensive armament of the country’s Armed Forces with modern and perspective weapon systems and items of military and special hardware.

During the single military output acceptance day, Russia’s Defense Ministry summed up the results of the delivery of armament, military and special hardware to the Russian troops in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the results of implementing the defense procurement plan as a whole last year.

