Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019

Military & Defense
January 31, 11:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract to deliver Terminators during the Army-2017 forum

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The implementation of the contract to deliver Terminator tank support armored fighting vehicles will be completed in early 2019, and the army will get the first batch in March -April 2018, the Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod told TASS.

Read also
T-90M tank at Zapad-2017 drills

From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada

"It [the contract - TASS] is long-term. We plan to deliver the first batch of the tank support fighting vehicles this March - April. The whole contract will be completed by early 2019. The volume of deliveries is confidential, but overall it provides for the organization of operational testing for these specified products," the corporation said.

Chief of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alexander Shevchenko earlier said that the Terminator AFV would become operational in 2017. He noted that "this is a brand-new class of vehicle" "that many countries, chiefly Israel and Syria, are interested in." The general specified that the AFV had successfully passed all test operations.

The Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract to deliver Terminators during the Army-2017 forum. The agreements that the defense ministry and Uralvagonzavod inked then are worth over 24 bln rubles ($426.3 mln) The Terminator has a 44-tonne combat weight, according to the producer’s website. The vehicle is outfitted with two 30-mm-caliber 2A42 automatic guns and 7.62-mm-caliber PKT coaxial tank machine gun.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief reveals Russian Army's top 2017 picks
2
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
3
Putin apologizes for authorities’ failure to protect athletes from foreign pressures
4
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
5
Russian security chief, Algeria’s president discuss bilateral cooperation
6
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
7
Moscow concerned over situation in Syria — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама