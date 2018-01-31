Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The implementation of the contract to deliver Terminator tank support armored fighting vehicles will be completed in early 2019, and the army will get the first batch in March -April 2018, the Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod told TASS.

"It [the contract - TASS] is long-term. We plan to deliver the first batch of the tank support fighting vehicles this March - April. The whole contract will be completed by early 2019. The volume of deliveries is confidential, but overall it provides for the organization of operational testing for these specified products," the corporation said.

Chief of the Main Armored Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alexander Shevchenko earlier said that the Terminator AFV would become operational in 2017. He noted that "this is a brand-new class of vehicle" "that many countries, chiefly Israel and Syria, are interested in." The general specified that the AFV had successfully passed all test operations.

The Russian Defense Ministry signed a contract to deliver Terminators during the Army-2017 forum. The agreements that the defense ministry and Uralvagonzavod inked then are worth over 24 bln rubles ($426.3 mln) The Terminator has a 44-tonne combat weight, according to the producer’s website. The vehicle is outfitted with two 30-mm-caliber 2A42 automatic guns and 7.62-mm-caliber PKT coaxial tank machine gun.