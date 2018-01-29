Turkey eliminates 597 terrorists since start of Afrin operation

ANKARA, January 29. /TASS/. Turkey’s armed forces "have eliminated 597 terrorists" since the start of Operation Olive Branch in the Afrin area in northern Syria, the country’s General Staff said in a statement on Monday.

"Last night, the armed forces participating in the Operation Olive Branch destroyed 44 targets, including the hiding places, arms caches and firing positions of terrorists from the People's Protection Units (YPG), Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the Democratic Union Party (DUP) and the Islamic State terror group [outlawed in Russia - TASS]," the statement reads. "Since the start of Operation Olive Branch, 597 terrorists have been eliminated," the Turkish General Staff added.

On January 20, Turkey’s General Staff announced the launch of Operation Olive Branch against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and forces of the Democratic Union Party in Syria’s Afrin area, where about 1.5 mln Syrian Kurds and refugees from Syria’s other regions reside. The YPG, the main target of the Turkish operation, are the attack force of the Syrian Democratic Forces supported by the United States. Kurdish units were the most effective force taking part in the ground operations against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). Ankara considers the YPG and DUP to be terrorist organizations.