Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow is not going to pay attention to Washington’s accusations over plans for selling Sukhoi-30 planes to Myanmar.

"Russia has invariably observed the norms, rules and principles of international law [in the field of military-technical cooperation] and it will continue doing so in the future," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday. "It goes without saying that for this reason we cannot pay attention to such accusations [by the United States over supplies of fighter jets to Myanmar]."

On Monday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Fomin said that during Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s visit to Myanmar it was agreed that Russia would provide six Sukhoi-30 jets. Fomin believes that this plane "will become the main combat plane of Myanmar’s Air Force crucial for protecting the country’s territorial integrity and for countering terrorist threats."

Russian weaponry has earned good reputation with Myanmar’s armed forces.

US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert told TASS Russia should display solidarity with other countries and provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, while weapons supplies to that country might potentially aggravate the situation there.