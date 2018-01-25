Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Qatar plans to buy S-400 Triumf from Russia

Military & Defense
January 25, 11:07 UTC+3

Negotiations are in advanced stages, according to Qatar's ambassador to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
S-400 air defense missile system

S-400 air defense missile system

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Qatar is interested in acquiring Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumf, negotiations are in advanced stages, Qatar's Ambassador to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said in an interview with TASS.

Read also

Turkey second NATO member state to purchase S-400 complexes from Russia

Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm

Middle East, Southeast Asia countries discuss buying Russia’s S-400 systems — minister

New S-400 missile battalion to beef up Moscow air defense

Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems

"The answer is yes, we are already in advanced negotiations," the diplomat said, specifying that the negotiations are indeed about "air defense systems and capabilities for our land forces as well."

The Ambassador recalled that during the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Doha (October last year) an agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed. "This paves the way for cooperation between Russia and Qatar in defense, in sales of military hardware, training of officers and soldiers, maintenance, and of course intelligence cooperation," he said, adding that Qatar will have a military attache in Russia and vice versa "very soon".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to be represented by 169 athletes at 2018 Olympics
2
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
3
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
4
Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet
5
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
6
Russia sees no point in discussing sanctions with US, says deputy PM
7
Kurds invited to Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама