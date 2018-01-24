Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian military divers to get advanced equipment

Military & Defense
January 24, 6:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is intended for use in emergency rescue operations in particularly harsh conditions, including in badly polluted water

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia has successfully tested new unique surface-supplied diving equipment for the Russian Navy, allowing to work in seriously polluted water, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"For search, recovery and rescue efforts by the Russian Navy, a unique surface-supplied diving equipment was designed and tested. It is intended for use in emergency rescue operations in particularly harsh conditions, including in badly polluted water at various depths," the ministry said.

The equipment will also allow a diver to work in low temperatures.

Currently, Russian military divers are equipped with the SVU-5 diving kit.

