Russian defense minister invites Vietnamese counterpart to Moscow

HANOI, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu invited his Vietnamese counterpart Ngo Xuan Lich to take part in the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security due on April 4-5, 2018.

"The proposal was voiced during the meeting of the two defense chiefs today," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on the results of Shoigu’s visit to Vietnam.

The previous such conference, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry and held in Moscow last April, gathered a record number of participants - over 800 delegates from 86 countries and eight international organizations took part.

Fomin also invited Vietnamese military teams to take part in this year’s Army International Games, due in July-August. Last year’s games involved about 150 teams from 28 states and were held in five countries - Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.

Fomin also said Russia "expects that a high-ranking military delegation from Vietnam takes part in the Army-2018 military forum, to be held on the premises of the Patriot Park in Kubinka, Moscow Region, on August 21-26."

During his Asian tour on January 20-23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.