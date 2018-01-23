Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military arranges return of 9,500 refugees to Syria’s Rif Dimashq province

Military & Defense
January 23, 10:13 UTC+3 Al-BUWAIDAH

The negotiation process was rather difficult, according to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Al-BUWAIDAH /SYRIA/, January 23. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria have arranged the return of more than 9,500 refugees to the Al-Buwaidah settlement in the Rif Dimashq province.

"The negotiation process was rather difficult but we managed to succeed by making joint efforts," the Russian Center’s spokesman Major General Viktor Pankov told reporters. "We made a joint working visit to the settlement, assessed the situation, particularly its security aspect," he said, adding that "we managed to bring back 1,500 families, which is more than 9,500 refugees."

Read also

Syria can’t handle refugee issue alone, global community needs to chip in — Putin

Five years ago, military activities forced the residents of Al-Buwaidah to leave the settlement located six kilometers away from the Syrian capital of Damascus. The positions of the so-called moderate opposition’s armed units are only 25 away from the settlement but despite that, the restoration of local infrastructure facilities is advancing at a fast pace. Water supplies have already been restored, as well as a hospital and several schools.

According to Syrian Minister for National Reconciliation Ali Haidar, the ministry has been cooperating with the Russian Center on a permanent basis. "Today’s mission is only a small part of the work that we have been carrying out together with the officers from the Center for Reconciliation," he said. "It was a joint decision to arrange the return of refugees, we made it after assessing the security situation and the current state of the settlement’s infrastructure. The Russian military officers also helped resolve a number of logistics issues," the minister added.

In the near future, the Russian military and the Syrian Ministry for National Reconciliation plan to implement an ambitious program aimed at the return of refugees. "Our cooperation is not limited to Al-Buwaidah. It concerns the entire southern region. We have made inspection visits to several other areas and we have joint plans [for the return of refugees - TASS] to be implemented in the near future," Haidar stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russia’s new orbital station to comprise 5 modules weighing 60 tonnes
4
Russian Church says will not impede decision regarding presumable Romanov family remains
5
Russian-born US citizen gets 11-year prison sentence in absentia for embezzling $194 mln
6
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
7
Turkey second NATO member state to purchase S-400 complexes from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама