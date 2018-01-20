Russia ready to share with Myanmar experience of fighting terrorists’ drones - minister

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, January 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share with Myanmar the experience of fighting long range drones, which terrorists are using in Syria, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

"In Syria, we have faced a new form of terrorist threat - the drones, with a range of more than 100 kilometers," he said during a meeting with Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. "We are ready to share the experience of fighting these threats."

The Russian minister stressed that terrorist attacks with use of drones may be not in Syria only.

"Those are very serious threats," he said. "We are ready to share the experience we have in fighting the drones, which terrorists are using now."

Hlaing, in his turn, informed the Russian minister Myanmar’s delegation would participate in the international security conference, which Moscow will host, and in a few competitions of the international Army Games in 2018.