Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to share with Myanmar experience of fighting terrorists’ drones - minister

Military & Defense
January 20, 15:25 UTC+3 NAYPYIDAW

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that terrorist attacks with use of drones may be not in Syria only

Share
1 pages in this article

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, January 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to share with Myanmar the experience of fighting long range drones, which terrorists are using in Syria, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

"In Syria, we have faced a new form of terrorist threat - the drones, with a range of more than 100 kilometers," he said during a meeting with Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. "We are ready to share the experience of fighting these threats."

The Russian minister stressed that terrorist attacks with use of drones may be not in Syria only.

"Those are very serious threats," he said. "We are ready to share the experience we have in fighting the drones, which terrorists are using now."

Hlaing, in his turn, informed the Russian minister Myanmar’s delegation would participate in the international security conference, which Moscow will host, and in a few competitions of the international Army Games in 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
2
Russia tests robotic strike vehicle in conditions close to real combat
3
Figure skater Medvedeva: ‘Everyone will know we are Russians’ at 2018 Winter Olympics
4
Part of S-400 shipment to China damaged by storm
5
Russian defense minister points to Russia-Myanmar developing military cooperation
6
US lacks facts to accuse Syria’s government of using toxic chemicals - Defense Ministry
7
Russians shell out three times more on books than movies over the New Year’s holidays
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама