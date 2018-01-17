Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military restore infrastructure of Deir ez-Zor’s eastern territories

Military & Defense
January 17, 10:23 UTC+3 DEIR EZ-ZOR

Russian military and Syria’s government have joined their efforts to restore the infrastructure in the east of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate

Share
1 pages in this article

DEIR EZ-ZOR /SYRIA/, January 17. /TASS/. Russian military and Syria’s government have joined their efforts to restore the infrastructure in the east of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, with special attention being paid to social facilities, such as schools and hospitals.

Read also
Tu-22M3 bomber

Russian bombers hit Islamic State targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province

"The results of work of the Committee for Management of Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s Eastern Territories are visible. These are operating schools, shops, hospitals and people working in the field," Major General Yevgeny Poplavsky told reporters at the opening ceremony of a school in the village of Hatlah, several kilometers from the governorate’s capital.

The committee started operating in early December last year with support of the Russian military from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria. The committee includes representatives of all ethnic and confessional groups living on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

The Russian servicemen brought textbooks, school kits and several tonnes of food supplies to Syrian children on the Hatlah school’s opening day. A medical station was also set up at school.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says legislative regulation of cryptocurrency market may be needed
2
Kremlin says no instructions for regions on banning opposition rallies
3
Putin’s campaign website up and running
4
Moldova’s border police ban entry to Russian TV host
5
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
6
PM vows expanding robotics in Russia would boost wages, not unemployment
7
Zhirinovsky advises US 'to leave Olympus and become regional power'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама