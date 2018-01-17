Russian military restore infrastructure of Deir ez-Zor’s eastern territories

DEIR EZ-ZOR /SYRIA/, January 17. /TASS/. Russian military and Syria’s government have joined their efforts to restore the infrastructure in the east of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, with special attention being paid to social facilities, such as schools and hospitals.

"The results of work of the Committee for Management of Deir ez-Zor Governorate’s Eastern Territories are visible. These are operating schools, shops, hospitals and people working in the field," Major General Yevgeny Poplavsky told reporters at the opening ceremony of a school in the village of Hatlah, several kilometers from the governorate’s capital.

The committee started operating in early December last year with support of the Russian military from the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Conflicting Sides in Syria. The committee includes representatives of all ethnic and confessional groups living on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

The Russian servicemen brought textbooks, school kits and several tonnes of food supplies to Syrian children on the Hatlah school’s opening day. A medical station was also set up at school.