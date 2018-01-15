Baltic Fleet corvettes return to Baltiisk base after long-distance ocean voyage

KALININGRAD, January 15. /TASS/. A group of Baltic Fleet ships consisting of the Boiky and the Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker has returned to the port of Baltiisk - the fleet’s main naval base and permanent deployment site - after a three-month long-distance ocean voyage. The ships covered 35,000 nautical miles, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

"The corvettes and the tanker that performed scheduled tasks in the areas of the North Atlantic, in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean were officially met in the naval harbor of Baltiisk," he said.

The Baltic Fleet commander, Vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, congratulated the ships’ crews on successful implementation of the assigned tasks. The seamen who returned from the ocean voyage were also welcomed by their relatives and friends and representatives of the Kaliningrad Region administration and the Baltiisk administration.

According to reports, the group consisting of the Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker left Baltiisk on October 14, 2017, and set off for a long-distance voyage as part of a regular naval presence of the Russian Navy’s ships in the World Ocean.

While going through the Atlantic, the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, the corvettes’ crews performed dozens of training missions and conducted air defense and anti-submarine drills, as well as artillery firing.

During the voyage, the Russian ships entered the ports of Limassol (Cyprus), Djibouti City (the Republic of Djibouti) and Tartus (Syria) on business.