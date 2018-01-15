Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet corvettes return to Baltiisk base after long-distance ocean voyage

Military & Defense
January 15, 7:11 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The Baltic Fleet commander, Vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, congratulated the ships’ crews on successful implementation of the assigned tasks

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, January 15. /TASS/. A group of Baltic Fleet ships consisting of the Boiky and the Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker has returned to the port of Baltiisk - the fleet’s main naval base and permanent deployment site - after a three-month long-distance ocean voyage. The ships covered 35,000 nautical miles, the fleet’s spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

"The corvettes and the tanker that performed scheduled tasks in the areas of the North Atlantic, in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean were officially met in the naval harbor of Baltiisk," he said.

The Baltic Fleet commander, Vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, congratulated the ships’ crews on successful implementation of the assigned tasks. The seamen who returned from the ocean voyage were also welcomed by their relatives and friends and representatives of the Kaliningrad Region administration and the Baltiisk administration.

According to reports, the group consisting of the Boiky and Soobrazitelny corvettes and the Kola tanker left Baltiisk on October 14, 2017, and set off for a long-distance voyage as part of a regular naval presence of the Russian Navy’s ships in the World Ocean.

While going through the Atlantic, the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, the corvettes’ crews performed dozens of training missions and conducted air defense and anti-submarine drills, as well as artillery firing.

During the voyage, the Russian ships entered the ports of Limassol (Cyprus), Djibouti City (the Republic of Djibouti) and Tartus (Syria) on business.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Chances for direct talks between Palestine and Israel slim, Russia's top diplomat says
3
Russia calls Vancouver meeting on North Korea 'destructive'
4
Lavrov slams US statements on Iran nuclear deal
5
Masked intruders attack school in Urals
6
Russian specialists on way back to Argentine missing sub search area — Argentine Navy
7
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама