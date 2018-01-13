Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Corvette Nikolay Sipyagin laid down in Russia’s Tatarstan

Military & Defense
January 13, 22:59 UTC+3 KAZAN

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at the laying-down ceremony that it is a unique, highly maneuverable and very ‘sharp-toothed’ ship

KAZAN, January 13. /TASS/. The sixth in number and the fifth in the series corvette named Nikolay Sipyagin of project 22160 was laid down for the Russian Navy on Saturday at the Gorky shipyard in Zelenodolsk, the Russian region of Tatarstan, some 680 kilometers east of Moscow.

"It is a unique, highly maneuverable and very ‘sharp-toothed’ ship," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said at the laying-down ceremony.

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov added that Project 22160 was developed to battle terrorism and fight piracy, which is widespread in the world’s commercial waterways, especially in the Middle East.

"This project has been invented to escort commercial vessels saving resources of naval ships, as it completely ensures protection at sea. We have ordered six ships of this class for the Armed Forces," he said.

Borisov pointed out the Gorky shipyard in Zelenodolsk would be able to acquire new assets for building auxiliary ships.

"At the presentation, the shipyard’s director told us that the enterprise was seriously engaged alongside the Zelenodolsk design bureau in developing Arctic-class ships we are interested in as well," he added.

 

Corvettes of Project 22160

The corvettes (patrol boats) of project 22160 were designed by the Severnoe (Northern) bureau in St. Petersburg to guard and protect the maritime economic zone and in case of hostilities to ensure sustainability of fleet forces and facilities in deployment areas. They also engage in escorts and anti-piracy activities and search-and-rescue missions. Autonomous navigation is 60 days. The corvettes develop a speed of 30 knots and have a displacement of 1700 tons. The crew comprises close to 80 men and the navigation range is 6000 nautical miles. They warships are armed with 57mm artillery gun, an antiaircraft missile complex and machineguns. They can carry a Ka-27PS helicopter and are equipped with the latest radio-technical and hydro-acoustic means.

The lead ship of project 22160, the Vasily Bykov, was laid down on February 26, 2014. Patrol boats the Dmitry Rogachev, the Pavel Derzhavin, the Sergey Kotov and the Viktor Veliky are at various construction stages.

