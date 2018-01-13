Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Il-78M-90A tests due to finish by early 2019

Military & Defense
January 13, 11:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ilyushin Bureau’s Chief Designer Nikolai Talikov designer could not specify the time, explaining it by unpredictable weather conditions in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Tests of Russia’s advanced Ilyushin II-78M-90A tanker aircraft may be completed by late 2018 or early 2019, the Ilyushin Bureau’s Chief Designer Nikolai Talikov said in an interview with TASS on Saturday.

"These tests continue parallel with Il-76MD-90A, as those aircraft add to each other. All the completed tests would be a part of the tests for the new tanker aircraft, and thus the test term for the 78 model would be much shorter than for Il-76-MD-90A," he said. "I believe, the tests would be completed by end of this year (2018) - early next year (2019)."

The chief designer could not specify the time, explaining it by unpredictable weather conditions in Russia.

"We usually combine the maiden flight with a wide program of flights, but, if it is overcast, we’d rather not take additional risks," he said.

II-78M-90A will be the first tanker aircraft produced in Russia. The plane will receive three devices of the hose-and-drogue refueling system, with two of them on the outboard wings and one in the rear body on the right side.

The II-78M-90A will be able to refuel simultaneously two frontline planes. The tail unit is designed to refuel long-range and special aircraft. When the II-78M-90A is exploited on the ground, four aircraft can be refueled at a time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
US by sanctions want to influence Russian situation before presidential election — Ryabkov
3
S-400 missile systems will be on combat duty in Crimea’s Sevastopol on Saturday
4
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
5
Putin prefers spending holidays at home, sees nothing wrong in Poroshenko’s Maldives trip
6
Gorbachev calls on nuclear powers not to forget about obligations under NPT
7
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама