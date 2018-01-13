S-400 missile systems will be on combat duty in Crimea’s Sevastopol on Saturday

SEVASTOPOL, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s S-400 missile systems will take up combat duty on Saturday near Cape Fiolent in Crimea’s Sevastopol, the Black Sea Fleet’s press service said.

Early last year, a regiment of the Southern Military District, armed with S-400 systems, assumed combat duty in Crimea. These were the first S-400 systems deployed to the peninsula. Earlier reports said two battalions with S-400 systems would take up combat duty in Crimea in the beginning of 2018.

Earlier this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine continues provocations on the border near Crimea and Russia takes steps to ensure security of its territory, and this should not be viewed as a threat.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and surface targets. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers. Deputy Commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force Viktor Gumenny said last April that Russia S-400 air defense systems had begun receiving missiles capable of destroying targets in the near space.