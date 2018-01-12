Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31

Military & Defense
January 12, 17:27 UTC+3

A terrorist drone storage depot in the Syrian province of Idlib has also been wiped out

Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian military has wiped out a subversive militant group, which shelled the Hmeymim airbase in Syria with mortars on December 31, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

According to the ministry, a special operation was held to spot and eliminate it. A group of Russian Special Operation Forces established the militants' location close to the western border of the Idlib province.

Read also

Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation

General Staff reveals details of drones that attacked Russian bases in Syria

Drones attacking Russian bases in Syria launched from Idlib de-escalation zone

Russian military boosts qualified Syrian sappers to demine war-ravaged country

Four blasts in Syria’s Idlib claim at least 30 lives

"When the terrorists arrived at the facility where they were to board a minibus, the whole subversive group was eliminated by the Krasnopol high-precision munition," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that all manpower and materiel of Russia’s multilevel military intelligence system in Syria had been involved in the operation.

Earlier reports said that a subversive militant group had shelled Hmeymim airbase on December 31, 2017, killing two Russian military servicemen.

Terrorists' drone assembly 

Russia’s Krasnopol precision artillery munition has wiped out terrorists’ drone assembly and storage depot in the Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry.

"The Russian military reconnaissance has uncovered a terrorist fixed-wing drone assembly and storage place in the province of Idlib. The depot has been destroyed by the Krasnopol precision artillery munition," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that on January 6 militants in Syria had massively used UAVs for the first time when attacking Russia’s Hmeymim airbase and the naval supply base in Tartus. The attack was successfully repelled. Seven vehicles were shot down, and six were taken under control with the help of electronic warfare means.

The Defense Ministry said the solutions used by the militants had been obtained from a technologically advanced country. It warned of the risk of more such attacks in any other country around the world

The ministry also said the drones that tried to attack Hmeymim and Tartus had been launched from the area of Muazzar, in the southwestern part of the de-escalation zone Idlib, held by the armed groups of the so-called moderate opposition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Diplomat points out UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
6
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
7
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама