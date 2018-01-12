Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower

Military & Defense
January 12, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia has started developing a prototype of the next-generation wheeled-chassis heavy flame-throwing system dubbed Tosochka

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Splav Research and Production Association has started developing a prototype of the next-generation wheeled-chassis heavy flame-throwing system dubbed Tosochka, CEO of Techmash Holding Company Vladimir Lepin said on Friday.

Read also

Putin sets task to create new-generation army in Russia

"The Splav Research and Production Association is carrying out work to develop a prototype of the Tosochka new-generation heavy flame-throwing system for preliminary trials. The system with the improved characteristics will be mounted on a wheeled chassis," he said.

In 2017, Splav launched the Proryv (Breakthrough) project as part of its investment program to expand its production capacities. Under the new project, the Enterprise acquired a new workshop intended to go into operation in 2019. The new workshop will launch the serial production of shells for the latest Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, the Techmash chief executive said.

Simultaneously, Splav will engage in a new area of production to roll out fighting and transporter-loader vehicles. The project will enable Splav to switch from experimental to serial production. The Enterprise’s new workshop will also launch the production of shells for Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
15
Two years of Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military eliminates militants who shelled Hmeymim airbase December 31
2
Russia developing next-generation heavy flame-thrower
3
Putin slams drone attack on Russian base in Syria as provocation
4
Diplomat points out UK reporters ordered to smear Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
5
Russian pilots to practice landing on highway during military drills
6
Russian ice hockey team set for gold at 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang
7
Drones that attacked Russian facilities in Syria followed pre-programed route — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама