Putin concerned by US plans to re-equip nuclear delivery vehicles for conventional arms

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow is concerned by Washington’s plans to re-equip its nuclear delivery vehicles to carry conventional weapons.

At a meeting with top editors of Russian printed media and news agencies, Putin said that the US had so far failed to convince Russia that a potential rollback to nuclear capability is impossible.

"So far, we have no such evidence, and this is a source of certain concern for us," the Russian leader said.

Putin said that the 2010 New START treaty between Moscow and Washington to reduce strategic nuclear weapons leaves room for implementation of this mechanism, but it should be authorized by the other signatory first.