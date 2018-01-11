US, Russian top brass point to importance of regular contacts

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. and Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who had a telephone conversation on Wednesday, agreed that regular exchange of opinions is of major importance, Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Patrick S. Ryder told TASS.

"The conversation focused on issues of mutual interest, to include the situation in Syria," he said. "Gen. Dunford has spoken to Gen. Gerasimov approximately a dozen times over the last year. They last spoke December 6, 2017. Both leaders recognize the importance of maintaining regular communication in order to avoid miscalculation and to promote transparency in areas where our militaries are operating in close proximity. In keeping with past practice, both have agreed to keep the details of their conversations private."